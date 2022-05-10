Vicus Capital Acquires 1,012 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Vicus Capital grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.5% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 78,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,519,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,738,000 after acquiring an additional 323,695 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $37.54 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.