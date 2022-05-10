Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $322.04 Million

Equities analysts expect Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) to post $322.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $324.42 million and the lowest is $319.30 million. Viavi Solutions reported sales of $310.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Viavi Solutions.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VIAV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $19.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.67.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $110,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,690 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $105,367.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,348 shares of company stock valued at $232,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 9.4% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 11.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 562,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 48,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $24,351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 1,902,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,982,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.44. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -473.00 and a beta of 0.73.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viavi Solutions (VIAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.