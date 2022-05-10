Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Vesuvius plc (LON:VSVS – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 507.50 ($6.26).

Several research firms recently weighed in on VSVS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.86) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered Vesuvius to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 485 ($5.98) to GBX 375 ($4.62) in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

LON:VSVS traded up GBX 6.57 ($0.08) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 320.97 ($3.96). The company had a trading volume of 850,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,040. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 345.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 412.94. Vesuvius has a 52-week low of GBX 310 ($3.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 595 ($7.34). The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The company has a market capitalization of £870.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.38.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a GBX 15 ($0.18) dividend. This is a positive change from Vesuvius’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 4.01%. Vesuvius’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other Vesuvius news, insider Guy Young sold 8,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 395 ($4.87), for a total transaction of £35,399.90 ($43,644.31).

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

