Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Lowered to $242.00 at Piper Sandler

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $273.81.

Shares of VRTX opened at $235.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $260.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.33. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $292.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 4.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,435,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.83, for a total value of $88,778.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,059,805.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,828 shares of company stock worth $12,464,221 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

