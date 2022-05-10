Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Boxwood Ventures Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,696 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 21,628 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 2.3% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after buying an additional 9,727,977 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,012,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,703,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,550,430,000 after buying an additional 3,724,345 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,716,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $716,393,000 after buying an additional 2,879,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,398,161 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,846,039,000 after buying an additional 2,030,344 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.63. 255,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,361,359. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.27.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 49.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VZ. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.93.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $84,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,763 shares of company stock worth $1,342,807. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

