Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Veritex has a payout ratio of 22.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Veritex to earn $3.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.5%.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average is $39.36. Veritex has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.49.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 37.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin purchased 13,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $500,004.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.52 per share, with a total value of $134,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,093.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 17,815 shares of company stock valued at $659,050. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veritex by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the third quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Veritex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 136,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $541,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

