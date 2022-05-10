Velas (VLX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $6.64 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 22.1% against the US dollar. Velas has a market cap of $318.29 million and $6.64 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000253 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001991 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002714 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,297,358,341 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars.

