Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Issues Earnings Results

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $21.45. 27,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,998. Vaxcyte has a fifty-two week low of $15.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 0.41.
In other Vaxcyte news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $67,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,797.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Sauer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,125 shares in the company, valued at $628,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.
PCVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.
Vaxcyte Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.
