Vanilla Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,368.00 (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for about $1.53 or 0.00004902 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 35.9% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $869,656.19 and $1,368.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00590100 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00105897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00035529 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,589.34 or 1.93687385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

