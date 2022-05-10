Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000.

VPU stock opened at $155.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.69. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $138.25 and a 52-week high of $167.48.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

