Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $26,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,411,000 after buying an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period.

VTI stock traded down $7.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.65. 9,510,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,057,020. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.40. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $197.86 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

