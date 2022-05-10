Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s 6th Largest Position

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 432.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 0.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $27,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 35,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,563,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,638,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 134,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $7.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.65. The stock had a trading volume of 9,510,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,057,020. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $197.86 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

