Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 42.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,426,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,411,000 after purchasing an additional 58,424 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 37,676 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $7.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.65. 9,510,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,057,020. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $197.86 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day moving average is $228.40.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.