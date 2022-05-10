Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Holdings Reduced by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 363.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOV traded down $3.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.64. The company had a trading volume of 64,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,544. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.06 and its 200 day moving average is $177.50. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.93 and a twelve month high of $193.31.

