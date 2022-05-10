Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lifted by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,056 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39,252.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 393,484,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 392,484,673 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,702,114,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,946,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,715,293 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 328.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,296,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,305,000 after buying an additional 993,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $402,283,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $4.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $370.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,811,909. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $400.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $413.70. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.50 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

