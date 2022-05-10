Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $150.28 and last traded at $150.66. 36,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 18,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.06.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.73.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.
Further Reading
