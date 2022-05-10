Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTWG – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $150.28 and last traded at $150.66. 36,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 18,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.06.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.73.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.