Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,085,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,243,000 after purchasing an additional 98,808 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 120,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,433,000 after purchasing an additional 16,791 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.84 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.43. 16,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,098,120. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $206.70 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $230.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

