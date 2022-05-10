Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 260,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,348,661 shares.The stock last traded at $66.76 and had previously closed at $66.48.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.80.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPL. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,101,000 after purchasing an additional 46,752 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 544,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 468,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.