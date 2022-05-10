VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 10,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 246,067 shares.The stock last traded at $94.38 and had previously closed at $92.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.33.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MOO. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 22.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 87.9% in the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 70,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after buying an additional 32,825 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 279.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.