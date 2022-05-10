Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.07-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.64 billion-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.59 billion.Valvoline also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.07-2.20 EPS.

VVV stock traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,510,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,219. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.95. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $26.69 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.64.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $886.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.10 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 536.80%. Valvoline’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.74%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valvoline from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valvoline by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,407,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $611,839,000 after purchasing an additional 251,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Valvoline by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 683,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,489,000 after purchasing an additional 124,433 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Valvoline by 67.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Valvoline by 386.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 112,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 89,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

