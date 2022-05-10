Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to Issue $0.98 Quarterly Dividend

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th.

Valero Energy has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% per year over the last three years. Valero Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $9.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.9%.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $118.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $129.27. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 77.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

