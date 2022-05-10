Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:UPST traded down $43.52 on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,608,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,136,899. Upstart has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Upstart from $70.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Upstart from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $157.14.

In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Upstart by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Upstart by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

