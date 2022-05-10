Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.00 million-$305.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $334.81 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NASDAQ:UPST traded down $43.52 on Tuesday, hitting $33.61. The stock had a trading volume of 68,608,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,136,899. Upstart has a 1 year low of $29.02 and a 1 year high of $401.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.14.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.99, for a total transaction of $817,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock valued at $22,072,293. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Upstart by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Upstart by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Upstart by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
About Upstart (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.