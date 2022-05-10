Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Stephens

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.79.
Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.54. Upstart has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $401.49.
In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.
Upstart Company Profile (Get Rating)
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
