Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Stephens

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

UPST has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Upstart from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Upstart from $115.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.79.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST opened at $77.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.54. Upstart has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Upstart had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 15.96%. The business had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 155.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upstart will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upstart news, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $672,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,208 shares of company stock worth $22,072,293. Insiders own 18.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Upstart by 77.8% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Upstart by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

