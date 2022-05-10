Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unum Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.38.

Shares of UNM stock opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 7.75%. Unum Group’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,295.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,063,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,625,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 432,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 247.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

