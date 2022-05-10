Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on May 20th

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Universal Insurance has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Universal Insurance has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Insurance to earn $1.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

UVE stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $388.06 million, a PE ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.73.

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 2.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 30th.

In related news, CFO Frank Wilcox acquired 2,750 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.94 per share, for a total transaction of $32,835.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Donaghy acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,750 shares of company stock worth $176,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Insurance by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Universal Insurance by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

