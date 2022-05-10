Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Unitil has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Unitil has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Unitil to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

NYSE:UTL opened at $54.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $877.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.49. Unitil has a 12-month low of $40.53 and a 12-month high of $57.99.

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Unitil had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unitil will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on UTL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Unitil by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,771,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,470,000 after acquiring an additional 137,337 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unitil by 296.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 54,467 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Unitil by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,514,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Unitil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,532,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Unitil during the 3rd quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

