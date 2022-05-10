United States Steel (NYSE:X) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on X. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.89.

Shares of X stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,555,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,291,668. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.00. United States Steel has a one year low of $17.98 and a one year high of $39.25.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David B. Burritt sold 43,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,654,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,413,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Manpreet Grewal sold 3,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $115,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,343 shares of company stock valued at $6,804,448 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

