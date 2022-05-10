United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.58 EPS

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.58), MarketWatch Earnings reports. United Insurance had a negative net margin of 9.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS.

United Insurance stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,511. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.85. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $6.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 41,612 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 710.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 109,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 13,624 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Insurance by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares in the last quarter. 24.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners.

