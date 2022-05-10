Unifty Market Capitalization Tops $29.84 Million (NIF)

Unifty (NIF) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Unifty has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $29.84 million and approximately $2.18 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be bought for about $17.18 or 0.00056692 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unifty Profile

Unifty’s launch date was November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,737,212 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifty should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unifty using one of the exchanges listed above.

