Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

UNIEF opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. Uni-Select has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $26.61.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.