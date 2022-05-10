Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.61

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 6816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.04). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 123.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 75.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

