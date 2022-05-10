Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.61

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 6816 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 110.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 124,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 123.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 39.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 75.4% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.
About Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT)
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.
