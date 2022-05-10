U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Receives $17.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on U.S. Silica from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 22,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $226,201.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,821 shares of company stock worth $651,484. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Silica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLCA traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.15. 2,536,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,556. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.03 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.83. U.S. Silica has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $21.54.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.45 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

