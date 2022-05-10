U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,513,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,362. The company has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $63.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day moving average is $56.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.