Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives $521.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $512.69.

TYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $520.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 362.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,956,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

TYL stock traded down $9.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $354.20. 356,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.29 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $469.21. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $348.23 and a 1 year high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.59. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.