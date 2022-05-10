Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. Tufin Software Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.76) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $35.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.28% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Colliers Securities cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE TUFN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.60. 471,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,531. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.30 million, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.00. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 8.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,656 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $361,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the third quarter valued at $3,835,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

