Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.59

Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.59 and last traded at C$1.60, with a volume of 54946 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.
The company has a market cap of C$316.30 million and a P/E ratio of -24.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.92. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD)
Further Reading
- If PetMeds Is A Good Buy There Will Be A Better Signal
- Insiders Buy Occidental Petroleum Ahead Of Q1 Earnings
- High-Yield Deep-Value LCI Industries Exceeds All Expectations
- Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Approaches Key Support Level
- Follow The Money To Cigna
Receive News & Ratings for Tudor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tudor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.