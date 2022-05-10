Tsfg LLC Sells 561 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Tsfg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,590,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,915,509,000 after acquiring an additional 19,852,955 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,197,000 after buying an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 7,315,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,689,000 after buying an additional 860,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,273,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,522,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,939 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $140,516.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total transaction of $137,422.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBLX traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.61. 968,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,787,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.65. Roblox Co. has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $141.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. The company had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

RBLX has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $65.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

