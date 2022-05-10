Tsfg LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after buying an additional 1,128,703 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,803,000 after buying an additional 579,755 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,288,000 after buying an additional 268,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 562.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 309,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after buying an additional 262,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,515 shares of company stock worth $734,010 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,603. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.73. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 67.82%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

