Tsfg LLC Increases Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 241.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,620,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,064,488,000 after acquiring an additional 30,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,877,000 after acquiring an additional 51,375 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after acquiring an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after acquiring an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,280,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $202.35. 30,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,351. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.38 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $263.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.94.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 81.45%.

In related news, Director Patricia A. Watson acquired 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. HSBC reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $275.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $318.00 to $292.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.06.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

