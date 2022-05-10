Tsfg LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating) by 385.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after acquiring an additional 42,362 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 223,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,973,000 after acquiring an additional 62,314 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 156,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 155,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMHQ traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.01. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,958. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.35 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.