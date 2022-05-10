Truist Financial Trims Wayfair (NYSE:W) Target Price to $130.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $190.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 103.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on W. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wayfair from $247.00 to $149.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.21.

W stock opened at $63.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.13. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $56.23 and a 52 week high of $339.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.89.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wayfair will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $622,118.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,994,612.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $121,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,599 shares of company stock worth $1,233,647. Corporate insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

