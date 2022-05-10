Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Position Lowered by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. trimmed its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 472.4% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.57. 8,960,967 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,298,050. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TFC. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.38.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

