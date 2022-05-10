TrueFi Reaches Market Capitalization of $65.04 Million (TRU)

TrueFi (TRU) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. TrueFi has a market cap of $65.04 million and approximately $7.11 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TrueFi has traded down 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About TrueFi

TrueFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io . TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

TrueFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

