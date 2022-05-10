Tritax Big Box REIT plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.68 (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.68 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 196.55 ($2.42) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 237.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 235.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 188.50 ($2.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 288 ($3.55).

In related news, insider Aubrey Adams purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.69) per share, for a total transaction of £43,600 ($53,754.16).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.39) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.21) target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.39) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.29 ($3.15).

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

