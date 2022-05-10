TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 22.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC alerts:

TPVG opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.41 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (Get Rating)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.