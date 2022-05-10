Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) PT Lowered to $80.00

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $61.96 on Friday. Trimble has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $697,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trimble by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,432,000 after acquiring an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.