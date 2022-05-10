TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Stock Price Up 6.3% Following Strong Earnings

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) were up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.17. Approximately 20,502 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 463,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.96.

The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on THS. TheStreet cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on TreeHouse Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 89,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 287,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 52,388 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,035,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.82 and a beta of 0.46.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.