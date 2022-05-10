Treatt (LON:TET) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $830.00

Shares of Treatt plc (LON:TET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 830 ($10.23) and last traded at GBX 833 ($10.27), with a volume of 339598 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,004 ($12.38).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.26) price target on shares of Treatt in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £534.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,053.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,110.32.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Treatt’s payout ratio is currently 0.25%.

In other news, insider Richard Andrew Hope sold 5,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,095 ($13.50), for a total transaction of £65,513.85 ($80,771.61). Also, insider Daemmon Reeve bought 1,163 shares of Treatt stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 854 ($10.53) per share, for a total transaction of £9,932.02 ($12,245.12).

About Treatt (LON:TET)

Treatt plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

