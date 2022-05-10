TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TravelCenters of America from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TA traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $36.20. 109,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,874. The company has a market capitalization of $537.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.98. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TravelCenters of America ( NASDAQ:TA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $1.08. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

