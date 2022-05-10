Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) Price Hits $2.26 on Exchanges

Trabzonspor Fan Token (TRA) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Over the last seven days, Trabzonspor Fan Token has traded down 38.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Trabzonspor Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $2.26 or 0.00007454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Trabzonspor Fan Token has a market cap of $5.32 million and $2.74 million worth of Trabzonspor Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.57 or 0.00249436 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00017237 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000840 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Trabzonspor Fan Token Coin Profile

Trabzonspor Fan Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trabzonspor Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,356,284 coins. The official website for Trabzonspor Fan Token is www.trabzonspor.org.tr/tr . Trabzonspor Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @tetracurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tetra is a Proof of Work Scrypt coin backed by Silver. “

